PAUL MARTIN
RINESMITH
LAKELAND - Paul Rinesmith, 91, passed away on October 11, 2017.
He was born in Paris, Illinois on March 1, 1926.
He served his country honorably in the US Army during WWII in the 78th Division. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge and Remagen, Germany crossed the Rhine River at the Ludendorf Bridge. He also served in the Korean War. Paul received numerous medals during his military career including the most recent Legion of Honor.
He retired from IMC as a chemical Engineer then volunteered for the Score Organization.
He is survived by his wife, Winona Rinesmith, three sons, Steve Rinesmith, David Rinesmith, Jay Rinesmith and daughter, Amanda Rinesmith.
A memorial service will be held in Louisiana at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger on Nov. 5, 2017