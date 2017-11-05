Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline Ruhl (Polly) Watterson. View Sign

PAULINE RUHL

WATTERSON



WINTER HAVEN - Pauline Ruhl Watterson (Polly), 92, departed this life for the next peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Tuesday, October 24, 2017.

Polly was born in Boston, Mass. the eighth of nine children.

She is survived by her husband Lt. Col. Charles A. Watterson, Winter Haven; daughter - Susan W. Lee, Winter Haven; son - Lt. Cmdr. Charles A. Watterson, Jr. (Janice) Chattanooga, TN; sister Marion Harris, Mass.

Polly and Charles, members of the 'Greatest Generation', married upon his return from military service overseas at the end of WW II in October 1945 and shared a life together of 72 years.

They have four grandchildren (Heather Lee-Blackwell & Charlie Lee, Winter Haven; Chas & Adam Watterson, Fairhope, AL) and five great grandchildren.

Polly dearly loved to be around people. She especially enjoyed holiday gatherings, and visits from family. She made everything fun with her quick wit, laughter, and funny stories about her life experiences. A lady of style, she enjoyed classic clothing, reading, and following current events.

'Tuesday' carried a special meaning as she recalled an Irish lady in Dorchester, who, when asked 'what did your husband die of', would respond 'of a Tuesday'.

She will remain in our hearts until we are reunited....perhaps

....'of a Tuesday'.

Ott Laughlin Funeral Home to arrange private service at Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola, Fl. Anyone wishing to make donations in her memory may select their favorite charity.



