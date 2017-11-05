SUE SLOCUM
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sue Slocum Whisonant.
WHISONANT
LAKELAND - Mrs. Sue Slocum Whisonant, age 79 went home to be with the Lord on October 29th 2017.
She is survived by her husband Baxter Whisonant; son and daughter-in-law David and Pauline Whisonant; daughters and sons-in-law Carol and Wayne Culp, Sharon and Ken Foster; brother Major Ret. USMC Jon Slocum, grandchildren Jared Culp, Jacob Culp, Jordan Foster, Abby Foster, and Jonathan Whisonant. She joined her father and mother and grandson Jakin Foster in heaven.
She was a nurse for 30 years, then retired after serving many people. She was very involved with helping others in many ministries at the Church at the Mall including leading the Cancer Support group in which she was a cancer survivor herself and wanted to reach out to others, Sunday school class, and Stitches of Love where she would knit blankets for those who lost loved ones.
She was faithful in supporting several widows both financially and visiting them. She was a true example of showing the love of Jesus in her life by putting the needs of others above her own.
The love of her life second to Jesus was her family. She enjoyed spending time with her husband whom she was married to for 56 years and traveling to see their children and grandchildren. She always made time for them to support each one.
Her memory will be forever cherished by them and so many others that she came in contact with. She will be truly missed and was full of life with a contagious smile.
A memorial service will be held in the chapel at the Church at the Mall located at 1010 East Memorial Blvd in Lakeland, FL, with visitation from 1 pm - 2 pm and service starting at 2 pm on Friday, November 10, 2017.
Published in Ledger on Nov. 5, 2017