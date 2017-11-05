Obituary Guest Book View Sign

JOE KENNETH WEST, Sr., 84



BARTOW - Ken West went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 2, 2017.

Ken was born on June 9, 1933 to Hubert and Lena West in Paxton, FL. In 1951 he graduated from Summerlin Institute. He was a member of First Baptist Church Bartow were he served as a deacon, head of the properties committee and instrumental in overseeing the building of the Ministry Center.

In 1950 through 1969 he was a plant manager for US Agri-Chemicals in Ft Meade. From 1970 to 1982 Ken was an ATF Officer for the Federal Government and continued his career with the Government as the South Eastern Regional manager for MSHA.

Ken was honored with volunteer of the year from the Bartow Knight Lions for his service in 1996-1997. He was proud to be a 50 year member of the Tuscan Lodge #6 in Bartow, Lakeland / Winter Haven Commandery # 21, Lakeland Chapter #29 R.A.M, and the Tropical Chapter #30 O.E.S. Ken was an honorary member of the Corinthian Lodge #191 in Mulberry. He was also a member of the Lakeland Commandary, 32nd Degree Mason, KYCH, RCC. Knights Mason.

He is preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers, Jimmie and Gene West and a sister, Betty Ann Clark. Ken is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary 'Betty' West; son. Ken (Jan) West, Jr. of Plano,TX; 2 daughters, Leigh (Tim) Moore and Susan West Raney both of Bartow; 10 grandchildren, Jeremy (Nicole) West, Greg (Beth) West, Collin (Sunni) West, Jaclyn West, Stephanie (Clay) Boone, Jennifer Moore, Kyle (Sue) Moore, Megan (West) Anderson, Kateland Raney and Kenny Wayne (Leigh Ann) Raney,; 9 great grandchildren and 3 brother-in-laws, Jimmy Adcock, Ben Adcock and Larry Clark.

In lieu of flowers you may make a donation to the FBC Property Repair, 410 E. Main St. Bartow, FL.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 am - 11:00 am on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 am. Internment Wildwood Cemetery. Bartow. Condolences to the family at







650 E. Main Street

Bartow , FL 33830

