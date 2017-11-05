SANDRA
KAYE KANE
HAINES CITY - Mrs. Sandra Kaye Kane, age 72, passed away on November 2, 2017 at Heart of Florida Hospital in Davenport.
Sandy was born on March 3, 1945 in Toledo, Ohio to Raymond Wilbur Cramer and Opal Cramer Barlow.
She was a 30 year resident of Polk County coming from Toledo. Sandy worked as a County Clerk for Polk County for 15 years and was a member of Auburndale Community Church for 6 years.
Sandy is preceded in death by: her Parents, Brother - Leroy Cramer and Step-father.
She is survived by: Her husband of 18 years - Daniel Kane, Son - John MacCalla of Strawberry Plains, TN, Grandson - James Bryant MacCalla, Sister - Linda (Larry) Naumann of New Port Richey, Florida, and 7 Nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, November 7th 2017, 7:00pm, at Auburndale Community Church, 601 Stadium Road, Auburndale, FL 33823. Visitation starts at 6:30pm.
Published in Ledger on Nov. 5, 2017