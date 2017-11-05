Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Lisinski. View Sign

JAMES

LISINSKI



James Lisinski, 59, formerly of Rolling Meadows, IL, passed away October 31.

Jim is survived by his mother, Mary, sister, Mary Ellen (Tom) Bebber, brothers Rich (Nancy), Jack (Lillian), Chuck (Janet) and Mark, and many nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Sr. and brother, Thomas Jr.

To honor Jim, be kind and supportive to those who are less fortunate and/or struggling in some way. Rather than look down on those who are different, or having difficulty in life, treat them with empathy, support, generosity, kindness and love. Your efforts will bring them joy and hope, and in turn will enrich your own life. (Chuck Lisinski)



