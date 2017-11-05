BONNIE
|
BARTRAM
LAKELAND - Bonnie Bartram, 79, passed away on Friday, November 3, 2017 surrounded by her loving family.
She was the loving wife of Pastor Jack Bartram.
She was born on September 26, 1938 in Richardson, KY a daughter of the late, Willis Fitch and Evelyn Vanhoose.
Besides her husband she is survived by her son, John Allen, daughter Jill Lynn Blankenship, brothers, Steve and Jake Fitch, sisters, Nancy Pellitier and Cora Mitchell, one grandchild and one great great- grandchild.
Bonnie enjoyed spending time with her family and attending services at First Freewill Baptist Church of Highland City.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 6, 2017 from 6:30 to 8:00pm. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at 10:00 am at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home Southside location. Burial will be in Oakhill Burial Park.
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 688-7679
Published in Ledger on Nov. 5, 2017