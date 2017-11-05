THEO 'ELWIN'
MATTHEWS
LAKELAND - Theo 'Elwin' Matthews, age 79, died peacefully on Wednesday, November 1, 2017. He was born in Ft Meade, Florida, the son of Theo Oscar and Vera Matthews.
Elwin is survived by his wife of 43 years Barbara M. Matthews; his 3 daughters Teri Kortum (Dale), Toni Albritton (Bill), and Tina Waters; his step sons Paul Baker Jr and Robert Baker, 12 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Todd Matthews, his parents, and his sister, Sara West.
Elwin was a successful Dental Technician and owner of Schley's Dental Laboratory.
He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Private services will be held in Ft Meade.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Paralyzed Veterans of America, www.pva.org.
Published in Ledger on Nov. 5, 2017