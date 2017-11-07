ZARAK ALLEN
WEATHERSBY
LAKELAND - Zarak Weathersby passed away Tuesday, October 31st, 2017 at Lakeland Regional Health.
He was born on June 6, 1968 in Houston, Texas to WN and Cheryl Weathersby. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt alligators and fish as much as possible. Zarak worked in the HVAC profession for 34 years and became a licensed contractor in the state for HVAC and he was known by all as a master technician. Zarak was also an exceptional carpenter and loved to make wood burning art.
He touched everyone in a positive way which made him loved by all.
He is survived by his mother Cheryl Weathersby, his brother Will Weathersby, his best friend Rob Meyer, his stepchildren Jake Willis and Katie Baber, his nephews Josh Sparks and Joe Coomes and his loving partner Diane Davis.
He was preceded in death by his father William Napoleon Weathersby and his brother Chris Wedge.
Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the near future.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2017