FRANCIS CARTHEL
MYERS, Jr., 76
LAKE ALFRED - Francis Carthel Myers, Jr., age 76, passed away Friday, November 3, 2017.
He was born May 17, 1941, in Ft. Meade, FL, the son of Carthel and Mary Lewis Myers-Hunt. He was a Disabled U.S. Army veteran, serving in Germany and Vietnam. He also served in the National Guard.
Mr. Myers is survived by his wife of 15 years, Linda H. Myers, daughter: Jacquelynn Myers Cornelius (Mike), stepchildren: Kelly Wells (Nickkie), Kevin T. Wells (Amy) and Lyn Lodge (Dwight), grandchildren: McKenzie, Zack, Peyton, Ashley, Christy and Keller, great grandchildren: Dylan, Kaylee and Andrew, and beloved pets: Foxie and Holly.
Graveside services are Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 11:30 am at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.ott-laughlin.com
Published in Ledger from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2017