ORZEL, 100
WINTER HAVEN - Victoria Orzel, 100, passed away on Oct. 28, 2017 in Winter Haven, FL. She was born on December 4, 1916 in Dunkirk, NY and moved to this area 37 years ago from Brooklyn, NY. She was a homemaker and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Winter Haven.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Orzel. She is survived by her daughter, Christine Rupe, granddaughter, Stacey Fountain (Russell), and a great granddaughter, Harli Fountain, all of Winter Haven, FL.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 10 at 4 p.m. at Lakeside Memorial Park in Winter Haven, FL.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2017