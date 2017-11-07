Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DON EMMETT BRUNO. View Sign

DON EMMETT

BRUNO, 64



AUBURNDALE - Mr. Don Emmett Bruno, age 64, was born June 9, 1953, to Don & Earline Bruno in Flushing, N.Y. He gently passed away Sunday, November 5, 2017, at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale after complications following a heart attack.

Growing up in Long Island, N.Y., Don's family moved to Jacksonville, FL, in 1968. He graduated from Bishop Kenny High School and then completed his education at Florida State University, graduating with a Bachelor's of Science Degree. Don started his career as a chemist at Borden Chemical Ink Plant in Lakeland. In 1979, he met his future wife Debbie; they married in 1981 and moved to Detroit, MI, where Don worked for Flint Ink. After 2 bad winters, Debbie said we are moving back home. Don stopped by to say Hi to his old fellow workers at Borden Ink in Lakeland, where he was offered a position as plant manger, remaining there until it closed. He opened Bruno Ink Company, manufacturing printing ink for cardboard boxes until he retired in 2014. He attended St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Lakeland, and was a member of The Knights of Columbus. Don enjoyed boating, music and flying.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Don was a loving husband and nurturing father. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Debbie; daughter Danielle (Pete) Haupers of Indianapolis, IN; 2 sisters: Lisa Bruno of Atlantic Beach, FL, and Denise Lamont of Hudson, FL, 3 nieces and 1 nephew.

A remembrance celebration of Don's life will be held 3:00 PM Thursday, November 9th at Kersey Funeral Home. Private family interment will be at the Prairie Creek Conservation Cemetery in Gainesville.







