GILBERTO

CORTES, 92



LAKELAND - Gilberto Cortes passed on peacefully in his sleep at home on Friday, November 3, 2017.

Gilberto was a Godly man and will always be remembered for his faith and love of God. If you knew him you loved him as he was always putting others first. He will be remembered and greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Gilberto is survived by his wife of 67 years Elizabeth Cortes, daughters Luz-Edith Hunter (Richard), Orfa Martinez (Javier), both of Lakeland and Janet Persons (Scott) of Atlanta, GA., grandchildren: Anna Hunter and Alex & Sara Martinez of Lakeland and Matthew & Luke Persons of Atlanta, GA, and many other loving extended family.

The family of Gilberto wish to extend their sincere thanks to the staff of Cornerstone Hospice & Palliative Care: Susan, Tammy, Ruthie, Mary, Amanda, Thelma, David, Lucy, Merisena and Teresa for their excellent care and support during this time.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Cornerstone Hospice & Palliative Care,

https://web.cshospice.org/

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com . Published in Ledger from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2017