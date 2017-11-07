ADA E.
ROLLINS, 81
6/4/1936 - 11/5/2017
WILLOW OAK - Ada E. Rollins, age 81, passed away November 5, 2017, at Lakeland Nursing & Rehab Center. Mrs. Rollins was born in Willow Oak on June 4, 1936, to William L. & Lizzy Mae (Ellis) Johnson. Mrs. Rollins lived in Willow Oak her entire life.
Mrs. Rollins was a homemaker and a member of Willow Oak Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband Bill Rollins and son Ronnie Rollins, one brother and two sisters. She is survived by son Ricky Rollins, grandchildren: William, Ashley & Ryan, great grandson Chase and sister Willa Mae Brown.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 8, 2017 from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel, 1300 Hwy. 60 E., Mulberry, Florida. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. at Willow Oak Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family @
seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Florida.
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry , FL 33860
(863)425-1131
Published in Ledger from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2017