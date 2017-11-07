Obituary Guest Book View Sign

GAIL AUGUST

SCHREIBER, 86



GIG HARBOR, WA. - Gail August Schreiber, 86, of Gig Harbor Washington died at Franciscan Hospice in Tacoma, Washington the morning of Thursday, Nov 2, 2017.

Gail was born in Clairton, PA, on Feb 8th, 1931. He was the youngest of three children. Gail's life was characterized first and foremost as a life of service to others. In service to his country, he served nearly 25 years in the Air Force. After retiring from the Air Force and subsequently moving to Bartow in 1983, he assisted various organizations on a consulting basis. He further served the Bartow community as a City Commissioner and Mayor of Bartow. Even in his final days, his thoughts were first and foremost with his family and how he could best relieve them of their burden after his passing. Gail loved his children, grandchildren & great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed camping, fishing, boating and ice cream.

Gail was preceded in death by his wife Madeline and his son Lynn Alan Schreiber. Survivors include his daughter Sandra Anderson of Gig Harbor, WA; grandson Timothy Michael Moore of Portland, OR; granddaughter Heather Lynn Schreiber Padgett of Springfield, VA; great granddaughter Ava Jo Moore of Portland, OR and a great grandson, Ian August Moore, also of Portland, OR.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Nov. 9 2017 from 5 to 7 PM at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home, 650 E. Main Street, Bartow. The funeral will be held Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, at 11 AM at St Thomas Catholic Church at 2180 South Kissingen Avenue in Bartow. Interment will occur at Wildwood Cemetery in Bartow.







650 E. Main Street

Bartow , FL 33830

