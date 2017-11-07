DARRELL M.
LAKELAND - Darrell M. Bailey succumbed to complications of HLH (Hemophagocytic Lym-phohistiocytosis) on November 3, 2017, at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center.
Born June 9, 1944, in Wauchula, Florida, to Acy Clarence and Myrle Bailey, he was a 1966 graduate of Berry College (Rome, GA). He earned Masters and Ed. Specialist degrees from Rollins College. He served 37+ years as a teacher, coach and administrator in Highlands and Polk Counties. He was a member of Kathleen Baptist Church. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling the country in his motorhome, spending time at his cabin in TN and watching UF Gator teams in action.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother. He is survived by his wife, Linda Smith Bailey of Lakeland, FL, son, Craig Bailey (Rhonda) of Gainesville, GA, daughter Kara Bailey-Anguizola (Jelinek) of Lakeland, FL and brother, James Bailey of Lakeland, FL. Grandchildren are Carter Bailey, Nolan, Nathan, Julissa and Jhonatan Anguizola.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Kathleen Baptist Church Lottie Moon Christmas Offering or .
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 7th from 5-6 pm at Kathleen Baptist Church (3939 2nd St NW, Lakeland, FL, 33810) to be immediately followed by a celebration of life service.
Graveside service will be Wednesday, November 8th at 10 am at Serenity Gardens (3350 Mall Hill Dr, Lakeland).
