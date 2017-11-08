SUZANNE L.
SYLVESTRE, 75
WINTER HAVEN - Suzanne L. Sylvestre of Winter Haven, FL,
passed away October 27th 2017.
She is survived by her husband Paul Sylvestre, sister Betty Boyington, stepdaughter Elaine Lecourt, grandchildren: Shelbi and Nikki, great grandchildren Cole and Grayson and her niece Kim Higgins.
There will be a celebration of Life service Friday, Nov 10th at 11am at Resurrection Catholic Church.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2017