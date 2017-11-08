ROBERT O.
JOHNSON, Sr., 78
INDIANAPOLIS, IN. - Robert O. Johnson, Sr., 78, passed away November 2, 2017. He was a resident of Indianapolis and formerly of Haines City Florida. He was born August 8, 1939 in Indianapolis to the late Bennie F. and Juanita Johnson.
He is survived by his children Terri Reardon, Rob (Julie) Johnson, Jr., and Kevin Johnson; two step daughters, Kim Garrison and Kathy Wolford; 8 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Johnson.
Robert was a conductor for Conrail where he worked for over 35 years. He was a member of the Brownsburg Masonic Lodge for 50 years; he was a member of the Hendricks County Shrine Club and was a retired Brownsburg Police Department Reserve Officer. While living in Florida, Robert was a volunteer at the Polk County Sheriff's Department.
A celebration of life open house will be Saturday, November 18th from 1:00-4:00 P.M. at Vandalia Del Webb Club House in Plainfield.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the .
Arrangements were entrusted to Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care.
Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care
7520 Madison Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 882-0772
Published in Ledger from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2017