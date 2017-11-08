Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT ARTHUR MENZE. View Sign

ROBERT ARTHUR

MENZE, 87



BABSON PARK - Robert 'Bob' Arthur Menze, 87, passed away peacefully at his house surrounded by his loving family on Nov. 3rd, 2017.

Born July 20th, 1930 in Long Island, New York, Bob served in the

Bob began his career working at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Florida. In 1973, Bob decided to move his family to Babson Park, FL and was a self employed general contractor.

After years of building homes, Bob decided to finish his career working as a Building Inspector for Polk County. He gave of himself selflessly to so many in need of his expertise.

Bob is survived by his loving wife Martha, son Guy, daughters Karen and Dawn, 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

A Christian celebration of his life will be held 1:00 pm on Sat. Nov. 11th at First Christian Church of Babson Park. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the church would be appreciated.







