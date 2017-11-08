BEVERLY L.
BOYD, 85
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Beverly L. Boyd of Rochester, NY/Bartow, FL, passed away on November 2, 2017 at the age of 85.
Predeceased by her husband LaVerne Boyd (2009); son Alan Boyd (2015); parents: Josiah & Mildred (Sprong) Muchler.
She is survived by her daughter, Vicki (Steve) Williams; grandchildren, Darrell (Christine) Boyd of AL & Kim Boyd of FL; 4 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; siblings, Pat (Mario) Liberati of Olean, NY & Jack (Donna) Muchler of Rochester, NY; nephews: Danny (Jo-Anne) Liberati of Hinsdale, NY & David Liberati of Fredonia, NY; niece, Melissa Muchler of NC; & her loyal four-legged companion, Luke.
Bev spent well over 30 years in Bartow, FL at Floral Lakes Community where she loved shuffleboard, cards, bingo, and pot luck dinners with all of her friends whom she missed very much while being back in NY the last two years. She will be missed by family and friends for her zest for life. She is at peace.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2017