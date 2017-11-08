ELVIN
CONLEY 'EC' DOBSON, Jr., 76
LAKELAND - Mr. Elvin Conley 'EC' Dobson, Jr., age 76, a resident of Lakeland, passed away Monday, November 6, 2017, at Lakeland Regional.
Mr. Dobson was born November 4, 1941, in Webster, FL, to Elvin Conley and Pearl (Whitman) Dobson, Sr. He was a lifetime Florida resident and a United States Air force Veteran. EC was a retired Assistant Warden & Corrections Officer for the Department of Corrections in the State of Florida. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Polk City, a lifetime Mason and he graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelors in Criminology. EC enjoyed fishing, hunting, yard work and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Francis Dobson.
EC is survived by his loving family: wife of 39 years: Louise Dobson of Lakeland, daughter Kimberly Dobson Tucker of Jasper, FL, stepson Brian Scott (Melissa) Floyd of Lakeland, stepdaughter Donna Floyd Mills of Chicago, IL, sister Margaret Dobson Kendrick of Webster, FL, 2 grandchildren: Matthew Tucker & Cutler Floyd.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Mr. Dobson's name to: First Baptist Church of Polk City (Building Fund), P.O. Box 428, Polk City, FL, 33868.
Visitation will be Thursday, November 9th from 7:00 until 9:00 pm at Kersey Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Friday, November 10th at First Baptist Church of Polk City, 212 Hamolia Ave., Polk City.
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Published in Ledger from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2017