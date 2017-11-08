Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELVIN CONLEY "EC" DOBSON. View Sign

LAKELAND - Mr. Elvin Conley 'EC' Dobson, Jr., age 76, a resident of Lakeland, passed away Monday, November 6, 2017, at Lakeland Regional.

Mr. Dobson was born November 4, 1941, in Webster, FL, to Elvin Conley and Pearl (Whitman) Dobson, Sr. He was a lifetime Florida resident and a

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Francis Dobson.

EC is survived by his loving family: wife of 39 years: Louise Dobson of Lakeland, daughter Kimberly Dobson Tucker of Jasper, FL, stepson Brian Scott (Melissa) Floyd of Lakeland, stepdaughter Donna Floyd Mills of Chicago, IL, sister Margaret Dobson Kendrick of Webster, FL, 2 grandchildren: Matthew Tucker & Cutler Floyd.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Mr. Dobson's name to: First Baptist Church of Polk City (Building Fund), P.O. Box 428, Polk City, FL, 33868.

Visitation will be Thursday, November 9th from 7:00 until 9:00 pm at Kersey Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Friday, November 10th at First Baptist Church of Polk City, 212 Hamolia Ave., Polk City.







108 Lake Stella Drive

Auburndale , FL 33823

