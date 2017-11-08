Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID L. CARNEY. View Sign



DAVID L.CARNEY, 74LEESBURG - David L. Carney, a beloved husband, father and grandfather went to be with His Savior on Monday, November 6, 2017 at the age of 74, as he was surrounded by many members of his family. David was born on March 9, 1943 in Sayre, PA, to his parents Byron Carney and Lillian Davidson. He, his wife, and his family moved to central Florida in 1980 from upstate New York. He was a veteran who served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War . He was a Physician Assistant at several medical centers, hospitals and retired from the Polk County jail. He and his wife moved to Leesburg in 2016 after living in Lakeland, Florida for 30 years.Along with his work in the medical profession, Dave served in many churches in the music ministry where he loved to lead worship, play the piano, trombone and other instruments. David enjoyed his work in the medical field and loved serving His Lord in the local church, but his life was dedicated to his family. He enjoyed attending many sporting events, beauty pageants, farm shows, karate demonstrations, and dance competitions. He was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church and an active member of his Sunday School class.He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Sharon Carney of Leesburg, FL; sons: Jeffrey (Theresa) Carney of Leesburg, FL, Brian Carney of Woodstown, NJ, Phillip (Melody) Carney of Lakeland, FL, along with 3 granddaughters and 3 grandsons. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother and son, Scott Paul Carney.A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 6:30PM at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Leesburg, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the music ministry at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1710 US Hwy 441, Leesburg, FL 34748. Online condolences may be shared by visiting Published in Ledger from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2017

