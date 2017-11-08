PRISCILLA 'P.J.' JOAN SIMS, 82
LAKE WALES - Priscilla Sims of Lake Wales passed away Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at Brookdale Winter Haven Assisted Living, Winter Haven FL.
Priscilla was born February 28, 1935 in Elmwood Park, IL to Frank and Irene (Wahrer) Rice, one of seven children.
Priscilla and Edwin Danis were married June 27, 1953 in Chicago, IL, where they owned and operated a bar and restaurant for a number of years, then relocated to Spring Lake, MN and owned and operated Island View Lodge Resort on Sand Lake.
Priscilla and Ed moved to Winter Haven, FL in 1987 and together operated PJ's CafÃ© until Ed's death in 1993.
Priscilla and Hugo Sims were married in September of 1995, and lived in Winter Haven and Lake Wales, with many enjoyable trips to their vacation home in the Everglades in-between.
Priscilla was known for her take-charge personality, her dedication to hard work whatever the endeavor, her love of cooking, the outdoors, Fox News Channel, and, most importantly, her family.
Preceding her in death were her parents, first husband Ed, sisters Florence and Marie (Dolly), brother Frank, and three infant children.
She is survived by her husband Hugo Sims, daughter Cynthia (Dale) Randall, Grand Rapids MN, sons Edwin Danis, Jr. (Pamela) of Winter Haven FL and Duane (Marianne) Danis, Mt. Sterling, KY and Cumming GA; sisters Janice Sewell, Jackie Flaschner and Susie Rice; stepdaughters Kathy (Steven) Davis of Winter Haven, FL and Krista (Mark) Ford, Plant City FL. Priscilla had 11 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren & Special caring and supportive friend, Paul Sims.
A memorial service for Priscilla Sims will be held Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 11:00 am at Parkland Baptist Church in Winter Haven, FL. Memorial Mass and inurnment will be at Sand Lake Cemetery in Spring Lake, MN at a later date.
Parkland Baptist Church
1800 8th St SE
Winter Haven, FL 33880
