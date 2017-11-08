Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PRISCILLA JOAN "P.J." SIMS. View Sign

PRISCILLA 'P.J.' JOAN SIMS, 82



LAKE WALES - Priscilla Sims of Lake Wales passed away Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at Brookdale Winter Haven Assisted Living, Winter Haven FL.

Priscilla was born February 28, 1935 in Elmwood Park, IL to Frank and Irene (Wahrer) Rice, one of seven children.

Priscilla and Edwin Danis were married June 27, 1953 in Chicago, IL, where they owned and operated a bar and restaurant for a number of years, then relocated to Spring Lake, MN and owned and operated Island View Lodge Resort on Sand Lake.

Priscilla and Ed moved to Winter Haven, FL in 1987 and together operated PJ's CafÃ© until Ed's death in 1993.

Priscilla and Hugo Sims were married in September of 1995, and lived in Winter Haven and Lake Wales, with many enjoyable trips to their vacation home in the Everglades in-between.

Priscilla was known for her take-charge personality, her dedication to hard work whatever the endeavor, her love of cooking, the outdoors, Fox News Channel, and, most importantly, her family.

Preceding her in death were her parents, first husband Ed, sisters Florence and Marie (Dolly), brother Frank, and three infant children.

She is survived by her husband Hugo Sims, daughter Cynthia (Dale) Randall, Grand Rapids MN, sons Edwin Danis, Jr. (Pamela) of Winter Haven FL and Duane (Marianne) Danis, Mt. Sterling, KY and Cumming GA; sisters Janice Sewell, Jackie Flaschner and Susie Rice; stepdaughters Kathy (Steven) Davis of Winter Haven, FL and Krista (Mark) Ford, Plant City FL. Priscilla had 11 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren & Special caring and supportive friend, Paul Sims.

A memorial service for Priscilla Sims will be held Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 11:00 am at Parkland Baptist Church in Winter Haven, FL. Memorial Mass and inurnment will be at Sand Lake Cemetery in Spring Lake, MN at a later date.







PRISCILLA 'P.J.' JOAN SIMS, 82LAKE WALES - Priscilla Sims of Lake Wales passed away Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at Brookdale Winter Haven Assisted Living, Winter Haven FL.Priscilla was born February 28, 1935 in Elmwood Park, IL to Frank and Irene (Wahrer) Rice, one of seven children.Priscilla and Edwin Danis were married June 27, 1953 in Chicago, IL, where they owned and operated a bar and restaurant for a number of years, then relocated to Spring Lake, MN and owned and operated Island View Lodge Resort on Sand Lake.Priscilla and Ed moved to Winter Haven, FL in 1987 and together operated PJ's CafÃ© until Ed's death in 1993.Priscilla and Hugo Sims were married in September of 1995, and lived in Winter Haven and Lake Wales, with many enjoyable trips to their vacation home in the Everglades in-between.Priscilla was known for her take-charge personality, her dedication to hard work whatever the endeavor, her love of cooking, the outdoors, Fox News Channel, and, most importantly, her family.Preceding her in death were her parents, first husband Ed, sisters Florence and Marie (Dolly), brother Frank, and three infant children.She is survived by her husband Hugo Sims, daughter Cynthia (Dale) Randall, Grand Rapids MN, sons Edwin Danis, Jr. (Pamela) of Winter Haven FL and Duane (Marianne) Danis, Mt. Sterling, KY and Cumming GA; sisters Janice Sewell, Jackie Flaschner and Susie Rice; stepdaughters Kathy (Steven) Davis of Winter Haven, FL and Krista (Mark) Ford, Plant City FL. Priscilla had 11 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren & Special caring and supportive friend, Paul Sims.A memorial service for Priscilla Sims will be held Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 11:00 am at Parkland Baptist Church in Winter Haven, FL. Memorial Mass and inurnment will be at Sand Lake Cemetery in Spring Lake, MN at a later date. Religious Service Information Parkland Baptist Church

1800 8th St SE

Winter Haven, FL 33880

Published in Ledger from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Charlotte Sun Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Englewood Sun Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL North Port Sun Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Palm Beach Daily News Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Arcadian The Crestview News Bulletin The Highlands News-Sun The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Polk County News and Democrat The Star The Venice Gondolier Sun The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com