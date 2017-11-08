Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN MICHAEL JACKSON. View Sign

JOHN MICHAEL

JACKSON, 70



LAKELAND - Mike went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Nov. 5, 2017. He was born on Nov. 18, 1946 and lived in Lakeland his whole life. He graduated from Kathleen High School in 1965 and served honorably in the Army from 1965-1969. He was stationed in Germany for 2 years. He was a former firefighter with Lakeland Fire Dept. He also retired after 25 years with the Polk County School Board as a painter.

Mike was a loving, good, kind, sweet man, and a humble Christian. He loved riding his motorcycle and was involved with the Faith Riders Motorcycle Ministry at the First Baptist Church at the Mall in Lakeland since 2002.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John T. Jackson and Margaret Humphrey Jackson; brother, Kenneth Jackson, his Aunt Mildred, Aunt Doris, and Uncle Gerald Humphrey. He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Pamela Jackson; son, Michael Jackson; sister, Sharon Genoitt (Gary); stepsons, Michael Kidwell (Debora) and Kelly Kidwell; granddaughters, Savannah Jackson and Desirae.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Faith Riders Motorcycle Ministries, Mission Ministries at the First Baptist Church at the Mall, or to the Wounded Warrior Project.







