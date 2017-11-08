RICHARD L.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD L. SIMONDS.
SIMONDS, 93
WINTER HAVEN - Richard L. Simonds passed away peacefully on November 1, 2017 at Winter Haven Hospital.
He was born on December 28th, 1923 in Evanston, Illinois. He graduated from Winter Haven High School and Kings Point Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, NY and served in the Merchant Marines during World War II.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, George L. and Mildred Simonds, and his wife of 50 years, Janet Kuder Simonds.
He spent his career as owner and president of the George L. Simonds Company until his retirement in 1982. He was a past board member at the Winter Haven Hospital and a charter member of the Lake Region Yacht and Country Club. He always enjoyed traveling and once hitchhiked from Winter Haven, FL. to Long Beach, CA. to visit his girlfriend, Janet Kuder, whom he married soon after. He had an interest in antique cars and steam engines, and eventually purchased and restored an antique Ford Model T Fire Engine, which became the hit of the neighborhood. In addition to driving it around town, it was used to gather Christmas trees after Christmas for the annual tree burning celebrations that were enjoyed by family and friends for many years. Later in life, he enjoyed spending summers in the Daytona Beach area, which created lifelong memories for the entire family.
He is survived by his sons Randy, Larry (Susan), and daughter Carol (Kenny) Moore, all of Winter Haven, FL. He is also survived by his grandchildren Joe (Loren), Luke, Daniel, Jennifer (Kevin) Burke, Eric (Bobbi) Moore, Scott Moore, six great grandchildren, and very special friend Jo Ann Murray.
A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to a .
Published in Ledger from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2017