LAKELAND - Ann Adams Hardesty Harnage, age 81, passed away on Friday, October 27, 2017 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House.
Her husbands William D. Hardesty Jr. and Gene Edward Harnage, preceded her in death.
She is survived by her children: William D. Hardesty III, Mt. Pleasant, SC, Kathryne Torres Van Horn (James), Lakeland, FL; 5 grandchildren: Kalliyan Torres, Lesley Anne Hardesty, Kyle Van Horn, Jamie Van Horn, Christie Munchel and great grandchildren.
Ann was a resident of the Plant City area and lived at Grace Manor Suites. She made her career as an Activities Director in nursing homes in the Hillsborough/Polk County area.
Services will be private.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2017