ELIZABETH GREENE
HICKMAN, 93
LAKELAND - Elizabeth Greene Hickman, 93, died surrounded by her loving family on November 6, 2017 at her home in Lakeland, FL.
Elizabeth was born on August 29, 1924 in Plant City, FL, to the late Ethel and William Greene. Elizabeth was married to Harry Hickman and together they raised a beautiful family. Elizabeth impacted the lives of many in her family who she adored. She loved to work in her yard, and was mowing her own lawn up till three weeks ago.
She is preceded in death by her husband: Harry Hickman, grandson: Heath Everett Swann, and 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Elizabeth is survived by children: Judith (Robert) Brian, Harriet (Harrison) Swann, sister: Margie Menefee, grandchildren: Michael (Vicki) Brian, Patricia (David) Gerlach, Heather (Fran-cis) Gilder, and Hilary (Wesley) Kirkland, 7 great grandchildren, 2 step great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
Graveside Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on November 11, 2017 at Mt. Enon Cemetery, 3660 N Frontage Rd, Plant City FL with Pastor John Betts officiating. If so desired, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 3470 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805.
Lanier Funeral and Cremation Services has been entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.lanier.care.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2017