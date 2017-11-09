WILLIAM CASEY
ROBERTS, 75
EAGLE LAKE - William Casey Roberts of Eagle Lake, FL passed away November 7, 2017. He was 75.
A native of Avon Park, FL, born July 25, 1942, to EK and Bessie Roberts, William has lived here in the area his whole life. He was a retired Fireman from the Winter Haven Fire Department after 21 years; a US Army veteran, and he was a member of the Village Church of God.
William was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Alma 'Jeanette,' and his daughter Carla Moss. He is survived by his daughters: Lisa Campbell (Jeff) of Salsbury, NC, and Angela J. Pilkenton (Michael) of Lake Wales; his sisters: Lorraine Walker of Winter Haven, and Joanne Coleman of Nokomis, FL; and a brother Tony Roberts of Haines City. William also leaves behind 5 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren, and his nephew Jeff Hancock.
Visitation will be Thursday from 1 to 2 PM at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral services will follow at 2PM. Interment will be at Church of Christ Cemetery in Eagle Lake. Condolences to the family can be sent to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
