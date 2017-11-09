DELBERT 'KAY'
COMPTON, 89
WINTER HAVEN - Delbert 'Kay' Compton, 89, passed away on November 7th, 2017.
He was born in Malta, Montana to Herbert and Helen Compton. Kay was the youngest of four boys in the family. He spent his youth working on his family's cattle ranch in Loring, Montana. Kay joined the Air Force in 1945. He served his country for 23 years with tours of duty in Japan, Germany and Tripoli, Libya. After retiring in 1967, at the rank of Master Sergeant, he moved his family to Winter Haven. He spent the next 20 years working for Centrico, providing technical support for centrifuges used in citrus juice processing. During his retirement years, Kay enjoyed a good game of cribbage, playing golf, travel and spending time with family and friends.
Kay was preceded in death by his parents and brothers John Compton and Ross Compton. He is survived by his wife Virginia, son Michael (Sabra), daughter Colleen (Rick), Shawn Gravitt (Elizabeth) and Brett Gravitt. He is also survived by his brother Glenn Compton of Malta, Montana. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Military funeral honors will be held at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell; the date and time will be announced as soon as possible.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2017