PEGGY
|
BLACKMON, 94
LAKELAND - Peggy Blackmon, 94, of Lakeland passed away on November 6, 2017. She was born in Clevis England to Richard and Sarah Metcalfe. Peggy was a healthcare secretary but her true love was spending time with family and volunteering at Bethel Baptist Church.
Peggy is preceded in death by her husband Thomas Blackmon.
She is survived by son Robert C. Hunt and wife Susan, daughters: Anne Ebdrup and Evelyn Elliott and husband Daniel, eight grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
Graveside service will be at Socrum Cemetery, 3125 W Socrum Loop Rd, Lakeland, FL on Friday, November 10 at 11am.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Ave., Auburndale, FL, 33823-3229.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2017