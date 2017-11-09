LOGAN THOMAS
GRAHAM, 21
LAKELAND - Logan Thomas Graham, 21, passed away November 1, 2017.
Logan was born in Lakeland, Florida on December 28, 1995. A graduate of the Motion Picture Arts program (2014) at Harrison School for the Arts, Logan was recognized at the Gasparilla International Film Festival multiple times for his work in short films. Intelligent, inquisitive and quick to laugh, Logan brought smiles and laughter from all he met. He was a hard worker and loved being with people. He touched many people's lives with his friendliness and sense of humor.
Logan is survived by his parents Tim and Laura Graham, siblings Leslie, Katherine, Andrea, Christiana, Amy, Virginia, and Timothy, along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at the Lakeland Vineyard Church, 2023 W Pipkin Rd, Lakeland on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at 10:00 am to celebrate his life and impact.
