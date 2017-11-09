GARY 'LYNN'
NABORS, 72
PLANT CITY - Gary 'Lynn' Nabors, 72, of Plant City passed away on November 5, 2017, following a brief but aggressive fight against lung cancer.
He is survived by his niece Christia Johnson of Lakeland, whom he raised, and his great nephew, Joel Johnson.
He is also survived by his brothers, Wayne (Barbara) Nabors, James (Rosie) Nabors, and Steven (Brenda) Nabors; sister, Prudence (Fulton) Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Nabors and his beloved mother, Florene Dowda Nabors, whom he will be laid for eternal rest beside.
Gary was a veteran of the US Navy and had worked for Plant City Steel, Hardie, and Rinker.
A funeral service will be at 5pm, Saturday, November 11, 2017 at Haught Funeral Home, 708 W Dr MLK Jr. Blvd, Plant City with visitation one hour prior to services.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Gary's name to the .
