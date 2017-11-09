JOY FIELDS
WILBANKS, 84
LAKELAND - Joy Fields Wilbanks, 84, passed away on November 7, 2017, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on January 15, 1933 in Lakeland, FL, a daughter of the late Eli R. Fields and Pearl Williams.
She was a proud graduate of Kathleen High School, a 4th generation Floridian and was active at Parkview Baptist Church in the nursery ministry.
Joy was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, William W. Wilbanks, Sr.
She is survived by her son, William Wood Wilbanks, Jr., two daughters, Patricia 'Patty' Ann Headley (Gary) of Lakeland and Susan Marie Chastang of Tampa, 6 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 9, 2017 from 6-8 pm with services on Friday, November 10, 2017 at 10:00 a.m., all held at Gentry-Morrison Southside Chapel. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery.
