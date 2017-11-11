EUGENE STANLEY
WIECZOREK, 85
LAKELAND - Eugene Stanley Wieczorek, 85, of Lakeland, Florida passed away on November 8, 2017. He was born in Chicago, IL to Stanley and Anna Wieczorek. Gene was a supervisor of North Shore Gas and worked for them for over 30 years. He was an avid Chicago sports enthusiast, and enjoyed his polish roots through dance and music.
Gene is preceded in death by his parents, sister Geri Wieczorek, and granddaughter Heather Kachurik.
He is survived by loving wife of 63 years, Mary; sons: George E. Wieczorek (Nancy), and Gary M. Wieczorek (Sylvia); daughter Christine M. Kurth (Jim); four grandchildren: Daniel and Cameron Wieczorek, and Cheryl (Jason) Gress, and Steve Wieczorek; three great grandchildren: Katlyn, Amber, and Aaron Gress; sister Patricia Benes and a host of other family and friends.
A Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 12, 2017 from 5-8pm, and Monday 8:30am to 9:30am at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home, 3350 Mall Hill Drive. A funeral service will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 820 Marcum Road, Lakeland, FL Monday, November 13, at 10am. Burial will follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL, at 1:30pm.
In Lieu of Flowers the family asks that you make donations to Good Shepherd Hospice in Gene's Name.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2017