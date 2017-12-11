|
JULIA 'JUDY' PICKARD McCAUL, 73
LAKELAND - Judy passed away peacefully after a long battle with COPD on Saturday, November 4, 2017.
She was a strong and tough woman of many interests and accomplishments, including owning 'Pickard Groves,' a successful citrus growing and shipping business for more than 30 years.
Judy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William E. McCaul and is survived by a large family and many friends who will miss her wit, grit and wisdom greatly.
Judy loved the outdoor natural beauty of Polk County and was proud to be a third generation Polk County Native. Her passion for nature was only exceeded by her deep love of animals, so the family requests donations be made to the www.spcaflorida.org in lieu of flowers.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2017