MARIE ALICE

CRANO, 95



WINTER HAVEN - Marie Alice Crano, 95, of Winter Haven, FL, passed away on October 27, 2017. Marie was born May 5th, 1922, in Campbell, Ohio to Anthony and Annette Crano. Marie was raised in Weirton, WV, where after high school she earned her undergraduate degree at Duquesne University and the University of Pittsburgh, PA, all while working full and part time to pay her way through college. Pursuing her passionate ambition to become an attorney, in 1953 she relocated to Washington, DC to attend George Washington University Law School, where she received her law degree. Marie had the distinction of being the only woman in her graduating class.

Marie became a member of the Florida Bar in 1961, and first set up her practice in Lake Wales, FL. She moved to Frostproof and, in addition to her practice there, she served for a period as a city judge. Marie eventually opened her expanded office in Lake Wales on HWY 27 to better serves her clients in Winter Haven and the County.

After closing her Law Office in 2000, she continued to serve the community. Given her unremitting love of the Law and lifelong commitment to helping those-in-need, Marie continued to provide Pro Bono legal assistance to scores of clients until age 91, when failing health prohibited her continuing practice of the law. Failing health did not deter her from generously contributing to and supporting numerous charities and civic causes.

Marie was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church in Winter Haven. Her commitment and unremitting faith never dimmed, and until her passing she continued in her giving and support of many Catholic Charities.

Marie is survived by two sisters, Mrs. Phyllis Hewitt of Sewickley, PA, and Mrs. Gay DeMando of Massillon, OH, and a brother, Steve Crano, of Ambridge, PA, nephew Regis DeVenanzio of Winter Haven, FL, and numerous nieces, nephews, and family members in the Ohio and Pennsylvania area.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony Crano and Annette Mack, sisters Eleanor Crano, Lenora Mack, and Rose DeVenanzio, and brothers Frederick Crano and Anthony Crano.

A Funeral Mass will be held 9:00 a.m. Friday, November 17, 2017 at the St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1991 Overlook Drive, Winter Haven, FL 33884. Marie will be interred at a later date with her mother in Beaver, PA.







