WALTER
|
LEE 'BUDDY'
ALLEN, II, 70
LAKELAND - Walter Lee 'Buddy' Allen, II, age 70, passed away Thursday, November 9, 2017 in Lakeland.
Born December 6, 1946 in Bartow, he was the son of the late Paul Weimer and Colleen (Ashley) Allen. Mr. Allen was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the U.S. Marine Corps. Buddy was formerly a member of Vine Street Church of God in Bartow.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Alice Faye Haynes. He is survived by three sisters: Bonnie Jo Haydin (Mike) of Canton, GA, Rosemary Grubbs (George) of Bartow, Betty Jean Gualtieri (Jerry) of Roswell, GA, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held Monday, November 13, 2017 at 10:00am at Wildwood Cemetery in Bartow.
