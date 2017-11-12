MICHAEL J.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHAEL J. SMITH.
SMITH, 75
BRADENTON - Michael J. Smith, 75, passed away on November 3, 2017 in Bradenton, Florida.
Michael was a former resident of Lakeland. He had a Ph.D. in computer science and was a professor at the University of South Florida. He authored several articles and publications dealing in the area of computer science. Michael could speak five languages fluently.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 1:30 pm at Oak Hill Cemetery, 4620 U.S. Highway 98 South, Lakeland, Florida, 33812.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2017