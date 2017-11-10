Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JUANITA JENKINS. View Sign

JUANITA CAROL

JENKINS, 85



LAKELAND - Juanita Carol Jenkins, 85, found her way into heaven on Nov. 5, 2017 @ LRMC.

She was born in Gadsden, Alabama, on Feb. 26, 1932, to Burna Lee and Jessie Frost Beck. Juanita could start a conversation with anyone, anywhere and talk to them as if she had known them all of her life.

She was preceded in death by her mother, father and brother. She is survived by her four daughters: Carol Walden (Tom), Sherry Green (Britton), Lynn Dooley and Penny Green (Michael. She has 7 grandchildren: Nanci Walters (Kenny), Michael John Jenkins, Jeremy Walden (Rachel), Keelan Green (Rachel), Brittany Allen (Darren), Leah Green, and Dillan Green and 7 great grandchildren: Cole Walden, Alyssa Snell, Regan Green, Aundrea Coleman, Kayla Jenkins, Deven Foster and Ava.

Rest in peace.

A private family celebration of life will be held.

