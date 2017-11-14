WYATT WARD
BUSING, Jr.
LAKELAND - Wyatt Ward Busing, Jr. passed away on Nov. 1, 2017.
Wyatt was preceded in death by his parents Wyatt Ward Busing, Sr. and Lena S. Busing and his daughter Lorraine Moody Tippett. He is survived by his sisters Patsy B. Barr and Gwen B. Duckworth, along with his nieces and nephews.
Wyatt is a 1965 graduate of Lakeland High School. After graduation, he served in the United States Navy. He subsequently served in the National Park Police in Washington, D.C. and in California. He retired from the State of Florida Department of Transportation as a real estate appraiser.
A graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery on Nov. 17, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. Gentry-Morrison Southside Funeral Home.
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 688-7679
Published in Ledger from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2017