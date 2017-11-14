KEITH EDWARD ELLIOTT

KEITH EDWARD
ELLIOTT, 54

POLK CITY - Keith Edward Elliott, 54, passed away on Nov. 11, 2017, after battling years of illness.
Keith was born in Waterville, Maine on November 17, 1962. He enjoyed gardening, crafts and going to yard sales.
Keith was preceded in death by his father, LeRoy Elliott, Jr. He is survived by his life partner, Michael Smith; mother, Wendy Farwell; brothers, Richard (Tina) Elliott and Shawn Farwell; sister, Bonnie Elliott; niece, Briaunna Elliott. He will be deeply missed by them all.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Lakeland Regional Health, Watson Clinic and Keith's neighbors and friends, for the care and support shown to both Keith and his family.

Published in Ledger from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2017
