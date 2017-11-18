NANCY STREATER

LAKELAND - Nancy Streater Peterson, 90, was born in Sarasota, Florida November 7, 1927.

She moved to Lakeland soon after, where she lived until 1990.

She graduated from Lakeland High School, and Florida State University, then married J. 'Jay' Hardin Peterson, Jr. in 1949. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary before he passed away in 2000.

Nancy was involved in the Lakeland community for many years.

She was a devoted mother, and homemaker. Among her many interests and experiences, she co-founded the Lakeland chapter of Habitat for Humanity, and the historic preservation of Polk Theater.

She and Jay moved to Tallahassee in 1990 to work for longtime friend, Governor Law-ton Chiles. In 2009, Nancy moved to Bradenton, where she resided at Freedom Village.

She celebrated her 90th birthday, in the Highlands, North Carolina mountains, where she unexpectedly passed away, serendipitously surrounded by her children.

She is survived by her three children: Nila Lane (Landon), of Hickory, NC, James H. 'Pete' Peterson, III (Suzette), of Tallahassee, FL, Lee Ann Pritchett (Mike), of Holmes Beach, FL; eight grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

A memorial celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, November 18, 2017 at First United Methodist Church, Lakeland FL, at 11:00a.m. Reception and graveside interment will follow.

Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be sent to either the Lakeland Habitat for Humanity, or the Polk Theater, Lakeland, FL.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com