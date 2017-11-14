WILMA BACON
HIGGINS, 90
HAINES CITY - Wilma Bacon Higgins, of Haines City, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 8, 2017 in Orlando, FL. She was 90.
Wilma was born in Glennville, Georgia on March 23, 1927 to Rufus and Julia Bacon. She moved to Haines City, FL, in 1946 and married James K. Higgins, Jr. in 1947. They enjoyed 53 wonderful years together until his passing in 2000.
Wilma was active with the Altar and Rosary Society at St. Ann Catholic Church, the Heart of Florida Hospital Auxiliary, and Meals on Wheels for many years.
She was predeceased by her husband; grandson, Daniel Jacobson; 6 brothers and 4 sisters. She is survived by her 4 children, Ken Higgins (Mary), Brian Higgins, Susan Jacobson (John), Tricia Vari (Vince); her sisters, Bobbie Huntt, and Florie Gunterberg; 6 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 16, 2017 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Haines City, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Assoc. of Central Florida or Habitat for Humanity.
