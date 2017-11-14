WILFORD
SIRRINE, 92
LAKELAND - Mr. Wilford Sirrine, age 92, of Lakeland, passed away Saturday, November 11, 2017, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Nellie, his 2 daughters, 2 sons-in-law, 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held @ Highland Fairways at a later date.
Wilson MILLER Funeral Home - Midland
4210 N. Saginaw Rd
Midland, MI 48640
989-839-9966
Published in Ledger from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2017