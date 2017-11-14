SYRETHA
L. 'SHORTY' DUKE, 90
FROSTPROOF - Syretha L. 'Shorty' Duke, age 90, passed away on November 11, 2017 at her sister's home in Frostproof, Florida.
She was born in Ozark, AL on August 12, 1927 to Bascom G. Smith and Rheba Vird Riley Smith. She was a member of The First Christian Church in Wauchua, FL. Syretha loved fishing, was an excellent cook and was good to everyone she came in contact with.
She is survived by her brothers H. Lamar Smith, J.T. Smith, Roy C. Smith, and Mitchell L. Smith, all of Florida; sisters, Vera M. Miller and Patricia C. Rubin of Florida and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents and her sisters, Claudie M. Conley and M. Juanita Tindell.
A Memorial service will be held Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the Stephenson Nelson Funeral Home, 111 East Circle Street, Avon Park, Florida.
Memorial contributions may be made to Somer's Hospice House at 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL, 33870.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2017