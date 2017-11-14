DALE EUGENE
LEWIS, 65
WINTER HAVEN - Dale Eugene Lewis, age 65, passed away Sunday, November 12, 2017.
He was born August 26, 1952, in Sikeston, MO, the son of George Albert Lewis and Lena Maude Washburn Lewis. He was a truck driver. He attended the East Temple Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the US Air Force.
In addition to his parents, Dale was preceded in death by his daughter Maggie Byers in 2008. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Kathi White Lewis, sons: Dale Lewis (Sarah) and Trey Byers, daughters: Nikki Wise (Brian) and Brittani Baez (Angel), sisters: Jewell Elaine Gerstman (Larry), Betty Crossno (Calvin), Teresa Baccus and Brenda King, grandchildren: Kelsi, Kaylee, Gabriel 'Mook-ie,' Dale Logan, Ashtyn, Jacob, Garrett, Khaia and JJ.
Visitation is Thursday from 6-7 pm with funeral services at 7:00 pm, both at Ott-Laugh-lin Funeral Home, 645 West Central Avenue, Winter Haven, FL. Condolences may be sent to the family at
www.ott-laughlin.com
Published in Ledger from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2017