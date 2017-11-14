VIRGIL E.

EVERETT, 86



AUBURNDALE - Mr. Virgil E. Everett, age 86, a resident of Auburndale, Florida, passed away Sunday, November 12, 2017 at Good Shepherd Hospice with his family at his side.

Mr. Everett was born October 13, 1931, in Gordon, Alabama to Sam and Sarah (Chumney) Everett. He was an Auburndale resident since 1950, coming from Alabama. Virgil was a retired mechanic for Adams Packing and a member of Gospel Tabernacle of Auburndale. He enjoyed farming, fishing and fixing old cars & tractors.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 1st wife Docia Lindsey Everett; and 3 sisters: Causie, Ruby & Doris.

Virgil is survived by his loving family: wife of 17 yrs. Beatrice Grizzle of Hohenwald, TN, 2 daughters: Cathy (Jeff) Cauwels of Lawrenceburg, TN, Roselle Spann of Auburndale, 6 grandchildren: Robert, Travis, Jeremy, Lindsey, Laney & Leah, 6 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Tuesday, November 14th from 6:00 till 8:00 PM at Kersey Funeral Home. Graveside will be 10:00 AM Thursday, November 16th at Trinity Life Tabernacle Church Cemetery in Leoma, TN.



