VALITA GRACE
SAULS, 88
LAKELAND - Valita Grace Sauls, 88, of Lakeland passed away November 12, 2017.
Born in Plant City, she was the daughter of the late Willie B. and Lila Mae Matthews Yancey. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas 'Ray' Sauls, whom she was married to for 35 years.
Others preceding her in death are son, Steve Mozo, siblings, Katherine Ward, Willie Yancey, Jr.
Her survivors include children, Kenneth (Carolyn) Mozo, Denia Langdale, Janet Sauls; siblings, LaVerne Barron, Carolyn Watts; 4 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren.
Valita was a loving mother and wife. She was a retired, self-employed business woman who loved to fish and spend time at the lake and beach with her family. In years prior, she loved to dance, bowl, and watch football games. She was Baptist and an active member of her community, supporting several organizations for seniors and children.
A funeral will be at 1pm, Thursday, November 16, 2017, at Haught Funeral Home, 708 W Dr MLK Jr. Blvd, Plant City, with a visitation one hour prior to services.
Online condolences may be left for the family at haught.care.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2017