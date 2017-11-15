ELTON E.
HOLBROOK, 85
LAKELAND - Elton E. Holbrook, 85, of Lakeland, passed away November 10, 2017. He was born February 17, 1932 to parents JC and Mary Holbrook in Wise County, VA.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and his devoted wife Francine. Left to treasure his memory are his sons Ernest Holbrook, Daryl Teschner, James Teschner, Jay Teschner, James Holbrook, Jerry Holbrook; daughters Jaqueline Teschner, Marilyn Nichols, Michelle Holbrook, Virginia Bishop, Judith Turner, Janie Holbrook; 42 grandchildren; 58 great grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. His family was his true pride and joy.
Elton was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and great great grandfather who lived every moment to affect others in a way that was unrecognizable by most. Just one touch, one wiggle of his ears, one smile or one word from his mouth would make anyone smile. A man who served not only for our country in the Army, but served God who gave him purpose, Elton is now reunited with passed loved ones.
A visitation will be held Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 from 5-7PM at the Lakeland Funeral Home, 2125 S. Bartow Hwy., with funeral services scheduled for 3PM on Friday. Entombment to follow, with military honors, in Lakeland Memorial Garden's mausoleum.
Lakeland Funeral Home
2125 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 686-2125
Published in Ledger from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2017