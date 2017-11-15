Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PHYLLIS J. MORTON. View Sign

PHYLLIS J.

MORTON, 81



HAINES CITY - Phyllis J. Morton, born on October 3, 1936; passed away November 9, 2017, holding the hands of loved ones.

Phyllis was born in PA, but spent a majority of her life in central FL, in the Haines City and Auburndale area. She loved to read, crochet, color, and scoot around the neighborhood with her dog, Pixie. Phyllis will be reunited with her son, Rob Morton, and her daughter, Joy Evans. She will be greatly missed by all of her grandchildren, her great grandchildren, her two remaining sons and her dog, Pixie, along with so many others.



